THE Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) is calling for applications for the ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEANDSE) 2020, targeted at tertiary students across Malaysia and other ASEAN member countries to harness the power of data to help solve the region’s most pressing developmental issues.

In a recent announcement posted on MoHE’s website, it explained that the ASEANDSE is a flagship programme arising from the collaboration between the ASEAN Foundation and SAP.

MoHE added that this initiative also supports the ASEAN ICT Masterplan 2020 and ASEAN Work Plan on Youth and Education 2016-2020.

“The aim of this initiative is to galvanise youth activism among students in Malaysia and throughout ASEAN by increasing their information and communication technology (ICT) competencies,” said SAP Malaysia managing director Hong Kok Cheong in a statement.

“We hope this effort would encourage students to think creatively to deliver impactful data-driven recommendations and solutions,” he added.

“ASEANDSE is a perfect platform for youth to contribute their knowledge to come up with data-driven solutions that can help alleviate pressing social and economic issues in the region,” said ASEAN Foundation executive director Dr Yang Mee Eng.

“By joining ASEANDSE, students can also improve their 21st century skills and transform themselves into a globally competitive and Future Ready workforce.” The initiative integrates two key activities, which are a series of enablement sessions and a data analytics competition, to achieve its objectives.

Since its introduction in 2017, the ASEANDSE has empowered over 10,000 youth from 262 higher education institutions in the region. This effort has been recognised by 10 ASEAN leaders, Senior Officials Meeting on Youth (SOMY), and Senior Officials Meeting on Education (SOMED) for its contribution to youth and education development across the region.

In order to take part in the competition, students are required to form teams of two to register for the competition and submit their proposals.

Applications can be made at https://aseandse.org/index.php.

One participating team from each country will stand a chance to be crowned the national finalist, before advancing to compete in the regional finals.

At the regional finals, the 10 national finalists will be given the opportunity to present their winning ideas to a panel of judges which comprise representatives from the ASEAN Foundation, SAP and various government officials and selected NGO organisations.

Last year at the Malaysian finals, Leong Zhuan Kee and Peh Wei Li from Monash University Malaysia were crowned national champions.