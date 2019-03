THE Methodist College of Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) is hosting its Scholarship Info Day 2019 this coming Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

If you’re contemplating taking the next step after completing your secondary school education, this would be the perfect opportunity to explore your options.

MCKL has lined up a series of talks to give students and their parents insights on scholarship opportunities, studying abroad and information on the different courses offered at the college.

The following are the talks lined up on the open day:

• Scholarship Opportunities & Application: How to Be Better Prepared.

• U.S. Education, Opportunities & Scholarships: How to Make Your Education Worthwhile and Affordable.

• ACCA: Not Just Accounting Studies!

• Study for Your Bachelor’s Degree Tuition-Free in Germany.

• Early Childhood Education: Career Opportunities & Pathway to Degree Studies Overseas.

• Social Workers – Rebuilding Communities.

Both students and parents will also have an opportunity to meet with faculty members and specialists on a wide range of degrees offered at MCKL. This includes Mathematics, Economics, Biomedical Science, Psychology, Computer Science, Sociology, Anthropology, English and Music among others.

There will also be campus tours, accommodation tours, and food vouchers for all attendees!

Those who sign up for any MCKL full-time programme with intakes in 2019, will get a RM500 rebate plus an exclusive MCKL hoodie (while stocks last).