Health app turns one

HEALTH app Selangkah commemorated its first anniversary on May 4 with the latest app updates in combating the severe rise of Covid-19 cases.

The Selangkah app is now updated with enhanced usability and ease of convenience when it comes to Covid-19-related tracking and features. A major upgrade is the ‘Bubble’ feature, which many users have requested for.

This feature allows them to check in together with their family members (dependants) for simplification. Selangkah aspires to step further ahead by introducing the best practices of New Zealand through the introduction of Bubble.

A ‘Bubble’ is a commonly used term to describe a group of people who frequently and comfortably interact with one another during the pandemic. On the Selangkah App, the Bubble function allows them to check in as a group whenever they enter a premise together. But its application is intended to be wider.

“As we progressed through the pandemic, we learned that people would prefer and widely adopt the more convenient option that’s offered to them,” said Selangkah founder and chief information officer Dr Helmi Zakariah.

“On one extreme, we have a total lockdown with dire economic consequences that can negatively impact mental health and result in isolation. On the opposite extreme is a total chaos of crowding and exponential numbers of infection.

“We believe Bubble is a midway compromise that can easily be adopted, as practiced and encouraged in countries such as New Zealand and Taiwan. It was indeed intended to be a group check-in feature, but it was also designed as a cognitive and behaviour modification tool.”

On the Selangkah App, users can create their own Bubbles, which they can extend to include individuals from outside their households. This way, they can have more in-person social interactions with close friends, while still potentially limiting the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“It doesn’t mean that you should go out and resume contact with everyone you know, but rather you commit to only hanging out with certain individuals. People can have their social connections in moderation, while the nation can have an economy that remains in motion,” added Dr Helmi.