CENTRAL Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR), have signed an exclusive partnership agreement with food technology company, Nutrition Innovation, to bring healthier sugar and sugar reduction solutions for the benefit of all Malaysians.

This builds upon CSR’s successful launch of Better Brown Low G Sugar, a low glycemic sugar in November 2018. This innovative product, a first for Malaysia, helps to support normal blood sugar levels and leverages the Nucane technology from Nutrition Innovation.

CSR’s CEO Hishammuddin Hasan said the company aims to develop a comprehensive range of innovative and healthier food ingredients for the Malaysian market.

“All across Malaysia, people are challenged by obesity and diabetes and we believe it is our responsibility to provide high quality and affordable solutions to both consumers and brands to help them win these challenges,” he said.

Nutrition Innovation is a Singapore based company founded by leading Australian scientist, Dr David Kannar. Nutrition Innovation’s purpose is to make the world a healthier place by creating scalable, efficient and effective sugar technology solutions for manufacturers around the world.

Dr Kannar said the world is suffering from an obesity and diabetes epidemic which is costing both lives and trillions of dollars.

“CSR’s leadership, strength and vision makes them the perfect partner for us in Malaysia” said Dr Kannar.

The new Better Brown Low G Sugar addresses market demand for a healthier option to replace white sugar. While white sugar GI counts is 69 ± 5, CSR’s latest product carries a GI count of less than 55 or less, and yet provides the same sweet taste. This leaves Malaysians with a healthier sugar version.

The introduction of the Better Brown Low G sugar is not just a business opportunity but a responsibility both organisations are championing as part of their efforts to create awareness amongst Malaysians on choosing the healthier option, including consuming sugar responsibly and living an active lifestyle with regular exercise.