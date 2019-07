HEINEKEN Malaysia Bhd’s latest innovation is a non-alcoholic malt beverage brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste.

Taking cues from the growing cultural trend around moderate alcohol consumption and living a more balanced lifestyle, the brand’s iconic green label has been turned blue, the colour associated with the non-alcoholic category.

Heineken Master Brewers created the new non-alcoholic malt beverage using only natural ingredients, including Heineken’s own A-yeast. Fully imported from the Netherlands, Heineken 0.0 goes through a sophisticated dealcoholisation process to gently remove the alcohol.

Global Craft and Brew Master at Heineken, Willem van Waesberghe, said removing alcohol from Heineken Original would have been easy, but it wouldn’t deliver the best tasting non-alcoholic malt beverage. Heineken 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and a soft malty body.

Launched in 2017 in the Netherlands, Spain and Germany, followed by the UK and France. Heineken 0.0 made its debut in Asia in 2018, launched in Singapore, followed by Thailand earlier this year. It is now available in 39 countries worldwide, including Europe, North America, and Australia. Introducing a new pack size for the brand in Malaysia, Heineken 0.0 will be available in a 250ml bottle and contains only 53 calories per serve.

Heineken Asia Pacific’s brand development and communications director Maud Meijboom - van Wel said the brand wanted to push the boundaries with Heineken 0.0.

“We worked with our master brewers to brew a perfectly balanced non-alcoholic malt beverage using only natural ingredients and a special process to protect the natural flavour. Heineken 0.0 is double brewed with 100% natural ingredients, and only 53 calories per 250ml serving.

“We gently remove the alcohol through vacuum distillation and blend the brew to perfection to ensure that same great Heineken taste,” said van Wel.

“Supporting the launch of Heineken 0.0 is a global campaign titled #NowYouCan. Led by a series of light-hearted TVCs, the campaign showcases the new occasions and moments - in the boardroom, at lunch, after a workout or acting as the designated driver - that Heineken 0.0 fits into our lives.”

Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s marketing director Pablo Chabot said based on local and global research, there is an upward trend in moderate alcohol consumption and for living a more balanced lifestyle.

“We’re introducing Heineken 0.0 to give our consumers a new option so that they can stay in control while having fun. It’s an important addition to the portfolio as it further strengthens the innovativeness of the brand.

“This also opens up a new category in Malaysia that we aim to lead and build. #NowYouCan enjoy the same great taste of Heineken all day long,” said Chabot.