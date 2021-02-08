Heineken Malaysia brings home triple wins at Putra Brand Awards 2020

Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) raised their glasses to another outstanding achievement Putra Brand Awards by bringing home three more accolades in 2020. Tiger Beer clinched the most prestigious Platinum Award, while Heineken achieved Gold, and Guinness won Silver. The latest wins bring HEINEKEN Malaysia’s total awards tally at Putra Brand Awards to 33 since 2010.

Tiger Beer won its first Platinum Award in recognition of the brand’s impressive efforts in connecting with consumers during a challenging year. Tiger Beer supported Malaysian street food by first donating RM 1.5 million to street food vendors, coffee shops and food courts during Movement Control Order (MCO) through its Save Our Street Food campaign; before launching the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival –the world’s first fully-immersive, 3D, online street food festival experience. The brand delivered street food experience onto screen to ensure that consumers could enjoy delicious street food and ice-cold beers in the safety and comfort of their own homes. Tiger Beer also welcomed the year with its ‘Double the Huat’ campaign in celebration of both Chinese New Year and its 88th anniversary.

Commenting on the wins, Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia said, “We would like to thank our consumers for their continuous support of our brands. The past year was indeed tough, but it also showed us that it is more important than ever to regularly connect and engage with our consumers. A huge thank you as well to our people for showing their passion for quality, their commitment to innovation, and their agility to navigate the storm as one strong team.”

Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia added, “These wins at Putra Brand Awards 2020 are excellent recognitions for our world-class brands and their dedication in better serving our consumers. It is also an honour for Tiger Beer to be the second beer brand to achieve Platinum status after Heineken won it in 2019. In an increasingly virtual landscape, we seek to create meaningful experiences for our consumers through innovative, digital-led campaigns. By listening to our consumers on a more continuous basis, our brands can take steps to align even more closely to what they want, increasing our relevance, and delivering results for both sides.”

In 2020, Heineken launched various exciting campaigns such as the Heineken Starclub NYE Live countdown party. The epic virtual party welcomed more than 200,000 Malaysians with live music performances headlined by Dutch DJ duo W&W, fireworks, and the longest virtual ‘cheers’ to usher in the new year. Heineken also launched the all-new Heineken 0.0 cans for consumers to enjoy the refreshing great taste of beer anytime, anywhere. With working from home becoming a norm, there is no better way to get through the 9 -5 grind than with a Heineken 0.0. Through this campaign, consumers got the chance to invite Heineken 0.0 to their virtual meetings and enjoy free cans of Heineken 0.0 delivered right to their doorsteps.

As Malaysia’s favourite and the World’s No. 1 Stout, Guinness stayed true to its consumer-inspired approach in its activities last year. The brand created a home edition for its Flavour by Fire campaign by engaging celebrity chefs Sherson Liam, Johnny Fua and Sapna An and to create new recipes using leftover ingredients suggested by consumers. This inspired consumers to get creative with existing ingredients from their kitchen and to create memorable cooking experiences with their loved ones as they stayed at home. Guinness then ended the year on a more joyful note through the introduction of Guinness Christmas Gift Sets. These exclusive, limited-edition gift sets were available on Drinkies.my as special Christmas gifts for family and friends. Consumers were also encouraged to join the Guinness Gift Exchange, where they stand to receive a prize for sharing with Guinness the most disappointing gift they received in 2020.

Beyond engaging consumers during these difficult times, HEINEKEN Malaysia’s flagship brands – Heineken, Tiger Beer, Guinness, and Apple Fox Cider–committed RM1 million and launched the ‘Raise Our Bars’ platform to support bars and pubs too. This initiative enabled consumers to purchase vouchers for beer, stout or cider from their favourite bars, and receive a second, free of charge, from HEINEKEN Malaysia in return for their support. The campaign helped bars and pubs to recover from financial difficulties once MCO was lifted.

HEINEKEN Malaysia is a strong advocate for responsible consumption, and constantly encourages consumers to enjoy responsibly and to not drink and drive through its commercial and marketing activities. To enjoy the latest updates on HEINEKEN Malaysia’s portfolio of iconic brands, please visit:

•Official website at https://www.heinekenmalaysia.com/

•Follow on Facebookvia www.facebook.com/heinekenmalaysiaberhad

•Follow onInstagram via www.instagram.com/heinekenmalaysia