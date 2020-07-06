HEINEKEN Malaysia launches 7.7 Promo on Shopee

SOMETHING exciting is brewing at the Shopee 7.7 Mid-Year Sale campaign, with Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) offering consumers fantastic deals on its portfolio of world-class brands on the Heineken Official shop.

Up until July 7, consumers can enjoy up to 11% store discount on HEINEKEN Malaysia’s range of beers and ciders, which include Heineken, Tiger Beer, Guinness, Apple Fox Cider and more.

On top of the initial store discounts offered, consumers can look forward to greater savings and enjoy additional discounts with in-store vouchers: RM15 off and 40% discount storewide until July 7 only.

Vasily Baranov, Sales Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia commented, “The way consumers purchase beer continues to evolve. Besides our e-Commerce platform Drinkies.my, we now have a presence on Shopee that provides consumers more convenience by having their favourite beers and ciders delivered directly to their doorstep.”

“Consumers who want to enjoy their beers and ciders at home but do not fancy the idea of carrying heavy cartons of beverages home can now make the purchase online and get the products delivered safely to their home,” he said.

To find out more about the limited-time Shopee 7.7 Mid-Year Sale, visit the Heineken Official shop on Shopee at https://shopee.com.my/heineken.os