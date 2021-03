FANS of Hello Kitty have reason to cheer! 7-Eleven Malaysia, the nation’s leading convenience store chain, has teamed up with Sanrio to launch its collectable premium loyalty programme, Hello Kitty VISIT MALAYSIA collectible tins.

The one-of-a-kind collection comes in 30 adorable designs, each featuring an iconic place of interest represents all states and federal territories of Malaysia, such as Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, i-City in Selangor, Dataran Merdeka in Selangor, Fort Cornwallis in Penang, A’ Famosa Fortress in Melaka, Kellie’s Castle in Perak, Langkawi Eagle Tower in Kedah and Rantau Abang beach in Terengganu, among others.

Customers will be rewarded with a programme sticker for every purchase of RM5 in a single receipt at any 7-Eleven Malaysia outlets, from now until May 2. A bonus sticker will be rewarded if the purchase includes a selected partner product from brands such as Goodday, Mentos, 100PLUS, P&G, Nestle, and Mi Sedaap, among others.

With a total of 15 stickers, a Hello Kitty VISIT MALAYSIA collectible tin is redeemable for free. Alternatively, customers can also purchase a collectible tin at RM9.90 alongside eight stickers. The redemption period of this campaign is from now until May 9.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee, said, “Hello Kitty is evergreen and very popular among Malaysians of all ages and this exclusive collectible series would definitely be a hit amongst fans. As our way of saying thank you, we have launched this collectable premium loyalty programme, and we hope this will strengthen our engagement with customers as well as further enhance their shopping experiences.”

“As a bonus, fans may also participate in our ‘Answer & Win’ social media contest and stand a chance to take home a Hello Kitty VISIT MALAYSIA collectible tin. To participate in the contest, one just has to answer all three questions posted correctly by commenting on the post on our official Facebook page. There are four rounds in total that you would not want to miss; there will be 10 winners each round in which each winner will walk away with three collectible tins,” Lee concluded.

7-Eleven Malaysia is the largest stand-alone convenience store-chain nationwide, with more than 2,400 outlets across the country. The launch of Hello Kitty VISIT MALAYSIA collectible tins extends the journey to continuously aspire to elevate customers’ shopping experiences and scale greater heights as the leading convenience store operator in Malaysia.

So, hurry on to your nearest 7-Eleven and enjoy its latest exclusive offerings, from the UK’s No.1 skincare brand, Boots to its extensive 7-Eleven packaged bakery selections, from its delectable range of imported and trending products to its scrumptious selection of onigiri and chilled Ready-to-Eat meals as well as the coolest drink on earth, 7-Eleven’s signature Slurpee and be rewarded with programme stickers to begin your collection.

Also, be sure to download My7E app today to grab your favourites at member-price and other amazing in-app deals. For more information on Hello Kitty VISIT MALAYSIA collectible tins, visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow its social media pages at 7ElevenMalaysia.