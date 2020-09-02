Helping local entrepreneurs boost their sales

DOMESTIC Trade & Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi recently launched the Buy Malaysia Product Campaign 2020 at the Lulu Hypermarket & Department Store in Capsquare, Kuala Lumpur.

The Buy Malaysian Product Campaign is the government’s effort to encourage domestic spending and to help local entrepreneurs to boost the sales of their products. As always, Lulu Hypermarket has been actively supporting and participating in all government campaigns in the past and will always be doing so in future.

Lulu truly recognises small and medium entreprises (SMEs) and has allocated some areas for them to do their business in Lulu Hypermarket. Lulu Hypermarket also presented awards to the “Top 5 2019 High Performance Bumiputera SME companies” who had outstanding sales in 2019.

Lulu Malaysia, through its trading company MAY Export, has exported Malaysian SME products worth more than RM25 million each year to overseas markets. These products range from fresh food as well as quality Malaysia grocery items. Thalia, Pop Malaya, Sydney Cake House and Kawan are some of the SME brands that are now available at Lulu Hypermarket in the Middle East.

Lulu is also planning to bring more Malaysian products to the overseas market, especially those from SME companies in the near future. Currently, there are more than 100 local SME companies registered with Lulu.