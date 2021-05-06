Helping single mothers gain financial independence

THIS Hari Raya, The Gardens Mall is bringing the comfort of home and the memories of celebrations with loved ones to its mall decor. With many unable to travel back to their kampung to visit grandparents and other loved ones, the Mall decided to bring elements of grandma’s eclectic home to the mall for all to enjoy this year.

Step into the mall and be greeted by a burst of colour and patterns with traditional woven pandanus ware and hand-sewn patchwork fabric. Snap photos with friends and family at the various vignettes set-up along the Ground Floor. Much like atok’s garden, there is much greenery around

to coax nostalgia for the simple kampung life.

Not forgetting the underprivileged this season, over at the South Palm on the Ground Floor, The Gardens Mall is collecting your unwanted denim to donate to the single mothers of SURI. SURI is a social enterprise that employs single mothers from low-income communities to turn unwanted denim material into fashionable apparel and other household items. SURI also believes in protecting the environment through upcycling.

As part of the partnership during Hari Raya, The Gardens Mall has pledged RM10,000 to SURI for its efforts in helping these single mothers gain financial independence.