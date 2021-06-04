Helping the less fortunate

THE largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia, in collaboration with its partner NGOhub, carried out its latest corporate social responsibility (CSR) this Hari Raya by reaching out to the disenfranchised communities that have been adversely affected in light of the restricted movement order.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by these less fortunate communities during this festive season, 7-Eleven Malaysia arranged for the distribution of groceries and basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, canned sardines, cookies, instant oatmeal and condensed milk to name a few to Rumah Titian Kaseh, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dan Perlindungan Al-Haq, and other selected charitable organisations that are located in the most affected areas to help ease their burden during this challenging period.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee, said: “Every year during this festive period, it is especially important to not forget about the community surrounding us, especially the underprivileged and neglected. Hari Raya is a time to spare a thought for underprivileged children and less fortunate groups living in welfare homes and orphanages, especially during these unprecedented times. It is indeed heartwarming to see the smile on the residents’ faces as they deserve to remember how it feels to be loved and truly cared for.”

“At 7-Eleven, we are committed to assisting the community we served in through various activities and campaigns. Driven by our CSR initiatives to contribute to the well-being of society, we believe it is important to get on the ground in light of the restricted movement order and ensure that these less fortunate communities are not neglected,” Lee said.

“In light of the pandemic, necessary precautions were taken at the supply handovers with minimal personnel from both the recipients and our side as well as minimal interaction with the supplies dropped off at the lobby of the home. We would like to encourage members of the public to strictly adhere to the relevant authorities’ guidelines and instructions and practice social distancing as everyone plays a vital role in overcoming the pandemic together,” he added.

Expressing her gratitude, the caretaker of Rumah Titian Kaseh, Linda said, “We are ever thankful to 7-Eleven Malaysia for the generous contribution during these challenging times. At present, we have around 90 residents including elderly, single mothers and children from various social background and most of them have poor access to education with poor literacy rate.”

“Our role as a shelter in supplying daily essentials for them has become paramount when the pandemic hit. It has been tough for us to secure donations especially when we have to keep operations afloat. Some of our children were tested positive for COVID-19 recently and this means we are in need of more face masks, hand sanitisers, and multivitamin supplement,” she added.

Founded in 2017, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dan Perlindungan Al-Haq is a shelter home in Kampung Datuk Keramat. The home operates with two caretakers and hosts 15 children between 9 months to 14 years of age. On receiving the groceries and basic necessities, the caretaker of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dan Perlindungan Al-Haq, Fadillah said, “We would like to want thank 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOHub for the contribution to our home. We truly appreciate your kindness towards our children especially during these challenging times. Thank you so much for being there for us.”

Both homes welcome contribution from society and is particularly seeking for monetary funds and household items. For more information on how to support them, contact Rumah Titian Kaseh (+6 012 991 6081) and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dan Perlindungan Al-Haq (+6011 1030 6309) or visit their websites.