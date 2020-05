SIX hundred fifty individuals from 150 B40 families in the small town of PPR Sungai Sering, Ampang recently received RM24,000 worth of food supplies from staff of OCBC Bank Al-Amin Bank Berhad (OCBC Al-Amin) as part of their joint effort with Women of Will (WOW) to help communities affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of the nation’s movement control order.

The staff had earlier passed the hat around to raise funds for the joint #OCBCJagaKita project which was aimed at lessening the burden of those in needy communities.

WOW, along with The People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and Jabatan Kebajikan Masyrakat (JKM), made the necessary food purchases – including rice, sugar and flour – and distributed them to the 150 families.

Speaking on behalf of OCBC Al-Amin, chief executive officer Syed Abdull Aziz Syed Kechik said the bank continues to strive to be more involved in the localities in which it operates and to become even more engaged in the community, going beyond simply providing superior banking products and services to meeting the social needs of the people as well.

He added: “The social and economic effects of the global pandemic have been significant for many and so we wanted to reach out to support those who are most in need during this time of need.

“I am pleased with the way my OCBC Al-Amin colleagues banded together to rally around those in need by contributing wholeheartedly to the cause.”