ALL Sabahans came together to donate generously to the Kami Care 4 Sabah charity campaign recently organised by Astro Radio, which collected 3.5 tonnes of donated items.

The donated items, which comprised daily necessities such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, canned food, coffee, instant noodles, biscuits, packet drinks and milk, were handed to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee and the Sabah State Defence Force for delivery to vulnerable Sabahan families during the Conditional Movement Control Order.

Astro Radio Sabah listeners and clients including Annona Bird’s Nest, PAGEBS, Popoutink, Passfume, Sazarice, Wah Yoon, V Magic, Daikin Pro Shop and Tung E contributed to the Kami Care 4 Sabah drive by purchasing necessities at three selected Bataras Hypermarket outlets: Bataras Bandar Sierra, Bataras Bundusan and Bataras Putatan.

Upon completion of purchase, the donated items were dropped off at the designated #KamiCare4Sabah station near the Bataras Hypermarket main exits.

Kami Care 4 Sabah is an initiaitive by HITZ Sabah, ERA Sabah, and MY Sabah in collaboration with Sazarice and Bataras Hypermarket.

For more information on the second phase of Kami Care 4 Sabah, visit the social media pages of ERA Sabah, MY Sabah or HITZ Sabah.