HeroMarket opens outlet at Sungai Mas Plaza

HeroMarket launched a new outlet, the 24th outlet in Klang Valley, on Sept 1, 2021. The new premise at Sungai Mas Plaza has a comfortable space area with approximately 19,037 sqft and provides a new neighborhood place for Malaysians to shop for daily use products and necessities.

The new outlet enables HeroMarket to offer a wide range of products, while, attracting and building up their potential customers.

Unfortunately, there was no ceremony for the grand opening of HeroMarket, due to the COVID-19

pandemic.

However, HeroMarket has come out with attractive inaugural offers or deals and goodies to mark

the grand opening of the HeroMarket Sungai Mas Plaza, in order to attract more customers and increase awareness about the new outlet.

The offers include a variety of products, from daily essentials such as fresh chicken and vegetables to functional products like electrical appliances.

Not only that, HeroMarket also provided goodies bag for the first 300 customers, who apply for

membership on Sept 1, 2021, the same day of the launch.

The offer is valid from Sept 1 - Sept 12, 2021, and it’s only exclusive to HeroMarket Sungai Mas Plaza. Hero Market hopes customers living or working in the area will drop by to check products before the offer ends.

Information on the grand opening campaign also posted on the official HeroMarket website and Facebook page to reach out to their customers.