WATSONS Malaysia is bringing joy to its customers with the 5.5 online shopping festival from now until May 5. This campaign gives more reasons for Watsons fans to shop online with exciting deals up to 55% off and as low as RM5.

“We are delighted to offer our customers exciting deals during this Ramadan. Despite the difficulties we are all facing at this moment, we hope this campaign would be our gesture to assist our customers in getting their health and beauty products at the best price,” said Caryn Loh, managing director, Watsons Malaysia.

Customers can look forward to an exciting line up of deals made available including Buy 1 Free 1, Buy 3 for RM55, Flat Price items at RM5, RM15, RM25, RM35 and many more! Customers can also look out for daily offerings with Daily Super Brand deals ranging from Biore, Blackmores, Eucerin, Kitsui, Oral-B and Safi with discounts up to 50% off plus daily promo code savings up to RM40 off!

To prep for a healthier and beautiful skin, the skincare and cosmetics deals are up to 55% off from leading brands such as Wardah, OLAY, Mamonde, KATE and Maybelline. Meanwhile the personal care products discounts are available up to 50% off for brands like Dettol, Dove, Listerine, Pantene and Kotex allowing one to pamper fully from top to toe.

Continuing its advocacy to its customers to stay healthy throughout this period, Watsons is also offering discounts up to 43% on vitamins and supplements from brands such as Berocca, Kinohimitsu, Ensure, Brands and many more!

Loh added, “With this campaign, we will be offering a free delivery with a minimum spend of RM120. Our customers can also opt for the Click & Collect Express service and collect the purchased products within the same day from the preferred stores available nationwide. We hope this would be helpful and convenient to our customers during this holy month.”

Other offers during this campaign allows customers to save even more and check-out with Boost to enjoy RM5.50 cashback with no minimum spend. This is limited to the first 2,000 shoppers.

For more information and daily updates, visit watsons.com.my or download Watsons app from Apple Store or Google Play Store.