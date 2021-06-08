Home & personal care now available at MR D.I.Y.

HOME improvement retailer, MR D.I.Y., has added health & personal care products to its current line up across stores, in its continuous effort to make affordable products more accessible to Malaysians. The health & personal care product line features 69 products from a variety of reputable brands, including vitamins & supplements, sanitary products, personal hygiene care, oral care treatments, over-the-counter (OTC) medicine, family planning goods, as well as COVID-19 essentials.

The health & personal care product line-up complements the other five product categories currently available at MR. D.I.Y. stores – hardware, household & furnishings, electricals, stationery, and sports equipment, and others (comprising toys, car accessories, jewellery, cosmetics, and food and beverage items.

Announcing the rollout, MR D.I.Y. Group’s Vice President of Marketing, Andy Chin, said, “Our aim is to become the one-stop centre for everyday essentials for all Malaysians. And this comes from engaging with our customers to identify what they most need at ‘Always Low Prices’. With so many demands on their wallets these days, customers are looking for value buys across more and more household needs. Health & personal care products like body wash, shampoo, vitamins and sanitisers cater to the needs of the whole family, so it made sense for us to introduce it as a new product category. Our aim is to help customers stretch their ringgit further, and this line-up will make a significant difference to their monthly expenditure.”

He added that MR D.I.Y. had worked closely with its suppliers to curate a comprehensive line up of health & personal care products that would best meet a whole family’s needs. The resulting range includes items for babies, children, as well as adults.

The new range of products is available at more than 350 MR. D.I.Y. stores nationwide now, and will eventually be rolled out to all MR.D.I.Y.’s stores nationwide in the near future. Customers can also purchase these products online.