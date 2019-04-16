Honouring sporting excellence

STUDENTS, teachers and coaches who performed exceptionally well in the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) competitions in the past year were recognised for excellence in 14 categories at the 2018 edition of the annual Ministry of Education (MOE)-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards on April 11, 2019.

The awards ceremony which was officiated by Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senim, recognises the contributions of Malaysia’s young athletes and the individuals who motivated them.

During the ceremony, Amin emphasised the importance of placing value-based learning at the core of sports education.

“Putting values at the heart of sports education is in line with the National Education Philosophy that seeks to produce individuals who are intellectually, spiritually, emotionally and physically balanced and harmonious. This is what inspired us to recognise it as the theme of this year’s awards presentation,” he said.

For over 40 years, MILO has played a pivotal role as a partner to MOE and MSSM in bringing the MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards to life.

Amin added that programmes like these, including MILO’s efforts in championing grassroots sports development, are integral to sustaining the national sports agenda and enhancing the quality of Malaysia’s sports education and achievements.

Nestlé Products Sdn Bhd MILO and Milks Business Unit executive director Kumaran Nowuram said the company is committed to delivering on its purpose of providing Malaysians the inspiration to grow with sports.

“To that end, we have consolidated all our sports programmes including the partnership with MOE on MSSM and the 1Student 1Sport (1Murid 1Sukan) initiative under MILO Aktif Negaraku – a call to action for Malaysians to stay active and lead a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

One of the notable recipients of this year’s MOE-MSSM-MILO Awards is the Gold Sportsperson Award winner, national teenage squash sensation Aifa Azman. By winning three British Junior Open titles and three Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour titles at the age of 16 last year, she became Malaysia’s youngest pro winner and the fastest three-title winner on the tour.

“This award is completely unexpected, and I am most certainly grateful for it. It is also very significant to me as I now get to follow in the footsteps of my idol, Datuk Nicol David who was also a past recipient of the very same award,” she said.