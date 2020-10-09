IN conjunction with World Sight Day 2020, Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd under Focus Point Holdings Berhad (Focus Point) is promoting the importance of vision care with their World Sight Day 2020 Roadshow at Centre Court, Mid Valley Megamall until Oct 11. This campaign incorporates several initiatives to educate the public on how maintaining good eye health can be beneficial and worthwhile in the long term.

Focus Point’s goal for World Sight Day 2020 is to educate the public on the importance of regular eye examination for early detection of preexisting eye conditions.

In partnership with Carl Zeiss Vision Malaysia, Focus Point will be providing selected vision screening tests for the public using the most advanced equipment, helping them to decide whether they require vision correction with consultation from their Eye Care Professionals.

Benefits of early detection of pre-existing eye conditions can potentially save the eyesight as many eye conditions are more treatable during the early stages. In addition to that, eye condition management will be more economical as compared to the later stages. This has been proven by studies.

Eye examination can also assist children to develop important vision skills such as eye-hand coordination, visual perception, eye focusing and tracking, as well as visual acuity.

In line with this year’s theme, “Hope in Sight”, Focus Point strives to raise awareness about vision blindness and to make eye and vision care more accessible for the community.

In this digital age, the reliance on digital media has led to an increase of eye conditions, especially among children, as people are exposed to more harmful blue light than ever before.

Studies have indicated that myopia is growing at an alarming rate among school children and young adults, with the global prevalence rate of myopia being at 30% and it is estimated to increase by up to 50% by 2050.

Eye health has never been more important in this digital age, and with the initiatives undertaken by Focus Point in conjunction with World Sight Day 2020, it could potentially raise awareness on these important eye health issues.

During the roadshow, a copy of the World Sight Day booklet and Care Kit are available to redeem (while stocks last). This booklet contains useful articles about myopia management, visual hygiene, common myths about contact lenses and much more.

For more information about Focus Point and its World Sight Day activities, visit: www. focus-point.com or https:// www.facebook.com/FocusPointFP. To learn more about World Sight Day Global Action, visit: https://www.iapb.org/advocacy/ world-sight-day.