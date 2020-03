A subsidiary of DISTED College in Penang recently inked a memorandum of understanding with two online start-ups to offer short courses to train people on how to become influencers and key opinion leaders (KOL).

LiFE Academy, which was founded to help provide young working adults with additional soft skills that can lead to careers in the new economy of the online world, signed the MoU with Big Domain Sdn Bhd and Modencare Sdn Bhd.

DISTED’s acting president Tan Sri Chin Fook Weng represented LiFE Academy, while Big Domain was represented by its co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Henry Tye, while Jerry Hang represented Modencare as its co-founder and CEO.

“This marks a great start to an exciting year for LiFE Academy. I am pleased to introduce these new professional digital courses to the public here,” said LiFE’s principal Susie Khoo.

She pointed out that influencers and KOLs have an increasing role to play in shaping the opinions of the young online audience.

Chin cautioned that they need to do it correctly, and must be guided by a code of ethics to prevent their efforts from being abused by people with ill intentions.

This is where LiFE can play a crucial role with the help of young professionals such as Tye and Hang to showcase skills to become good and credible influencers and KOLs.

He said that DISTED students would be given priority to enrol in such courses as it can improve their employability.

The first intake for these unique courses is set for April of this year.

LiFE also conducts courses for certified financial planner and professional barista, as well as intensive English mastery programmes.

More information can be obtained from www.lifeacademy.com.my