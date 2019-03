HELP University’s Matriculation Centre recently held its 10th school magazine workshop, which saw more than 100 editorial board members from six Klang Valley schools participating in the event.

Gurpayal Kaur Taggor, who is currently studying at SMK Bukit Sentosa, KL, said the photography session was particularly useful, as she had learned new and useful ideas.

The student who is passionate about photography, said she contributes photographs to her school magazine.

Dhanesh Balakrishnan, dean of the Faculty of University Foundation Studies, said that one of the key components of HELP’s foundation programmes, is to develop leadership skills and confidence in students, as well as to acquire soft skills, such as good communication and teamwork.

“These school magazine workshops are designed along the same lines, so that the school students who participate in these workshops learn to produce a first class school magazine through effective news writing, editorial concept and planning, and photography skills,” he said.

He also feels that the workshop provides an excellent platform for students to build up employability skills as they developed soft skills to provide solutions to problems and learned to work as an editorial team.

Subramaniam Palaniappan, a teacher from SMK Bukit Sentosa, Rawang, who also works as a student counsellor, said such initiatives were beneficial to secondary school students, as many of them were involved in producing an annual school magazine.

Among the many topics students were exposed to during the workshop were sponsorship, editorial concepts, photography and newswriting. The workshop was conducted by senior lecturers from the HELP Matriculation Centre (HMC).

Masliza Mohd Amin, a teacher and advisor on her school’s editorial board, who accompanied her students, said the workshop was beneficial as students not only picked up soft skills but also forged new friendships.

Norzaireen Shamsul Kamar, senior lecturer at HMC, who conducted the newswriting session, felt the workshop enhanced the skills of those who had not mastered the basics of newswriting. The importance of good grammar and writing styles were also emphasized.

The student participants enjoyed themselves at the school magazine workshop, which is held annually as part of HELP’s campaign to train high school students to acquire good communication and leadership skills that will help them in their future studies and career.