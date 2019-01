HP Malaysia has unveiled the new HP Spectre x360 13, delivering the ultimate combination of premium design, security and performance. The device was created to take PC experiences to the next level by enabling creativity, connectivity and confidence throughout the day.

“The ways people live and work are changing. The HP Spectre x360 13 is uniquely designed to deliver incredible experiences through technology that seamlessly switches between work and play,” said Faizah Mohamed Amin, Managing Director of HP Malaysia.

“HP continues to create the world’s most exciting devices with our premium PCs that are leading the category into a new era of innovation. Beautiful design gives these products an unmistakable sense of style, while new benchmarks have been set for performance, connectivity, mobility and security. HP continues to raise the bar by listening to customers and pushing the envelope on innovation.”

The redesigned HP Spectre x360 13, is available in the all-new Poseidon Blue with pale brass accents, featuring a gem cut design that can only be achieved with aluminum CNC machining. Functional design is equally important, which is why the angled USB-C port is now on the angled right side of the device for better cable management, and the dual chamfer design makes the lid easier to lift from any side. The unique design of the speaker pattern is also purposeful, with each hole micro-drilled for better acoustic transparency to deliver an amazing audio experience by Bang & Olufsen.

The new Spectre has also been equipped with leading security features. A privacy camera kill switch acts as a physical on/off switch to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use. It also comes equipped with HP Sure View2, an integrated privacy screen to help users avoid prying eyes in public areas.

The device is also built to deliver an Always-On, Always-Connected PC experience. This includes long-lasting battery life, with up to 22.5 hours in the Spectre x360 133. The optional gigabit-class 4G LTE on the 13-inch device4 and ultra-fast Wi-Fi5 with up to 1 gigabit download speeds6 on the Spectre x360 13 device ensures connectivity from almost anywhere.

Connected modern standby7 allows emails, calendars, and contacts to always be up-to-date. The wake on fingerprint reader and wake on voices enable full log-on almost instantaneously.

The HP Spectre x360 13 retails from RM5,249.00 and is available at HP’s Online Store and authorised HP resellers in Malaysia.