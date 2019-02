HP has introduced the HP Little Makers challenge, an opportunity for children to reinvent immersive learning with the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3700 Printer.

Children between the ages of 5 to 12-years-old are eligible to participate in challenges for prizes, while schools stand a chance to win a HP Idea Lab worth RM20,000.

In alignment with the Ministry of Education’s focus on technology-based learning, the HP Little Makers challenge incites creativity in an advanced learning environment for children with technology and play-based learning.

“As a parent, I understand the importance of a well-rounded education. With the HP Little Makers, we want to show how technology and creativity can go hand-in-hand with educating the future of Malaysia at home and at school,” said Managing Director of HP Malaysia Fayza Amin.

HP Malaysia’s Little Makers challenge is designed for parents, teachers and their young makers, creators and thinkers to play and learn together while sharing their creations with friends and family.

Together with HP’s DeskJet printers, HP aims to help children discover their inner potential and talent.

To kick off the challenges, HP partnered with 40 schools nationwide who will receive a HP DeskJet Ink Advantage and are also in the running to win a HP Idea Lab. The HP Idea Lab will feature the HP Pavilion x360 and HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3700 to enhance learning experiences for the future of Malaysia.

Participating kids and their families stand a chance to win RM500 worth of HP products. Five winners are chosen every two weeks in-line with the “Challenge of the Week”.

Compact and wireless, the affordable HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 3700 series is an all-in-one printer that helps inspire creative projects for children and help their work shine.

To make printing easy, the HP Smart App helps print wirelessly from Android and Apple iOS smartphones and tablets.

Online challenges will be updated bi-weekly on hp.com/my/littlemakers for children, parents or teachers to complete together.