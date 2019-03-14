HSBC customers unlock 20 million contest entries

HSBC customers have collectively unlocked 20 million entries in the ‘Greater Together’ campaign in just three months.

The integrated campaign inspires customers to unlock cash prizes worth a total of RM1,000,000. On top of that, HSBC customers can win bonus prizes every two weeks including mountain bikes, holidays and experiences, electric scooters, and private cooking lessons – just to name a few.

The campaign has now been extended to March 31, 2019 to give more Malaysians an opportunity to win.

To unlock total cash prizes worth RM1,000,000, participants have to sign up for one of the selected HSBC products or spend on their HSBC credit/debit card to gain entries. Entries are collated to unlock progressive cash tiers, starting with RM400,000 for 818 winners and moving up toward the last tier where one winner can win RM100,000 cash . Once enough entries have been captured, the prize pool is then distributed among the lucky winners.

Each person can also gain extra entries by voting for their preferred bonus prizes. Alternatively, for all new sign-ups for a HSBC Credit Card or spend on their HSBC debit card in March, eligible HSBC customers can get double the entries.

Those keen on earning these great bonus prizes should vote NOW at www.hsbc.com.my/together.

- Legoland 2-day pass + LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts set.

- Shangri-la buffet dinner + Private 3-course dinner at The Cooking House.

- 2D1N at Lexis Hibiscus, Port Dickson + 2D1N at The Haven Resorts Hotel.

On Feb 17, 2019, HSBC hosted a Chinese New Year reunion luncheon for fans of DJ Mei Sim (from Melody.FM). All her followers had to do was tag #HSBCgreatertogether in a photo of a favourite CNY moment, to win a seat at a free ‘lou sang’ and lunch feast with Mei Sim and fellow fans. It wasn’t long before all the seats were snapped up and the festive merriment commenced, which was captured by the DJ on her Facebook and Instagram stories.