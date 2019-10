IN an effort to promote the digital ecosystem, Huawei hosted the Huawei Malaysia Ecosystem Conference 2019 (HMEC’19) in partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Media Prima.

“I am urging Malaysians to participate and take advantage of the opportunities given by Huawei, a leading global technology company, in which successful apps developed will be given selective cash funding and marketing support,” said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith who officiated the conference held at W Kuala Lumpur on Oct 3.

HMEC is one of the biggest platforms brought together in partnership with MDEC, the organisation that works closely with the app developer ecosystem in Malaysia.

“Malaysia has 20.9 million smartphone users and a household internet penetration rate of 86%. Certainly, there is massive potential to leverage on this growing trend as we continue to expand our app development marketplace,” said MDEC’s Growth Ecosystem Development Division vice president Norhizam Abdul Kadir.

Gathering over 200 delegates from the government to industry players, business partners and budding app developers, the main highlight of the conference was the introduction of Huawei Mobile Services or also known as HMS.

“HUAWEI Mobile Services or HMS is a new and redefined operating system, designed for an all-scenario and intelligent ecosystem. It supports one-time development for multi-device deployment, which will substantially improve app developer’s experience and efficiency” said Huawei Mobile Services APAC marketing director

Kim So Yeon.

Engineered with one-stop integration capabilities, HMS promotes cost effectiveness with an extensive global reach. The Malaysian app developer community on board the HMS will be part of HUAWEI’s over 560,000 developer community, allowing future developers to reach out to as many as 270 million monthly active users on over 350 million phones globally.

“Huawei is dedicated to innovating our underlying technologies and tackling pain points with the goal of helping our customers and developers. I hope that the app developer community can leverage on our communication channel, global platform services and industrial chain resources, as well as support in terms of finance, tools and expertise in creating a new ecosystem through our open platform model,” said Kim.