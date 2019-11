BERJAYA Hotels & Resorts (BHR), a member of the Berjaya Corporation Group of Companies, announced the official opening of its ANSA Okinawa Resort (ANSA Okinawa) on Nov 14, which marks the much-anticipated entry of BHR into Okinawa Island, an increasingly popular international tourist destination in Japan.

Present at the opening ceremony was Uruma City Mayor Toshio Shimabukuro, Berjaya Land Berhad CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, Berjaya Japan Regional Office CEO Mie Kojaku, Berjaya Okinawa Development Co. Ltd. director Tan Teng Yan and Berjaya Hotels & Resorts Operations head Peter Wong.

ANSA Okinawa is situated on the high ground of Uruma, the third largest city in the Okinawa prefecture, which is also known for its subtropical climate, serene forest, splendid sunrise view, beautiful beaches and coral reefs. The location of the resort is unique as it offers an unobstructed panoramic view of the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean at each side of the island.

With an inventory of 123 rooms and suites, ANSA Okinawa is a six-storey hill resort with a total floor area of 7,833 square meters nestled within the lush greenery of Uruma hill.

At ANSA Okinawa, guests can immerse in an authentic Okinawan experience as they retreat to their well-appointed rooms and suites with a touch of Ryukyuan heritage.

“Following the highly successful opening of our Four Seasons Hotel & Residences Kyoto in 2016, ANSA Okinawa is another milestone to Berjaya Group’s significant investment in Japan.

“We also look forward to more long-term development projects in Okinawa, such as the up and coming Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences Okinawa which is expected to commence its groundwork by Q2 in 2020,” said Syed Ali.

The addition of ANSA Okinawa will boost the city’s capability of hosting diverse local and international events. The ballroom and a conference room are equipped with advanced lighting, audio and visual equipment. There are also wellness facilities such as an outdoor swimming pool, expansive sauna facilities, fitness centre and karaoke room.

When it comes to recreation, the resort is an ideal destination with renowned sightseeing attractions such as the Ishikawa Kogen Observatory, Bios Hill Nature Park, Cave Okinawa, Iha Castle, Nakadomari and Onna Village Museum among others that are just within walking distance to 10 minutes’ drive from ANSA Okinawa.

For travellers who love sea sports, the resort is only a 15-minute drive from top diving and snorkelling sites.

The resort is now accepting bookings offering Best Available Rates and more offers at www.ansahotels.com/okinawa.