Ikhlas brings festive joy to underprivileged and senior citizens

TWO AirAsia Digital business units — IKHLAS, the Muslim-friendly line of business and AirAsia farm came together to bring festive joy to the underprivileged and senior citizens at four homes in Klang Valley yesterday, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

A total of 660kg of fresh vegetables, fruit and poultry was donated which benefited over 220 underprivileged and senior citizens at the Yi Xing USJ Old Folks Home, USJ1 Charity Home, Malaysian Association for the Welfare of Mentally Challenged Children Petaling Jaya and Sun Beam Home Ampang.

Ikhlas Kamarudin, Head of IKHLAS said: “The festive celebration may be different this year, but the spirit of giving remains. As we usher in the Chinese New Year let’s not forget to lend a hand to those in need. This is a special week for us as we are able to distribute our weekly donation through our Sadaqah service just in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations. We hope it will bring festive joy to these deserving homes and may this Year of the Ox bring happiness and health to everyone. Gong Xi Fa Cai!”

‘Give With IKHLAS’ digital donation drive is part of IKHLAS’s Sadaqah service. Every week, the team from IKHLAS will distribute goods including food and basic necessities to people in need nationwide. Public donations can be made via ikhlas.com.

AirAsia farm (formerly known as ourfarm) is the business to business platform that delivers fresh produce direct from the farm to the restaurant/food outlet.