In support of a good cause

7-Eleven Malaysia, the largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator in the country, recently carried out another CSR activity in collaboration with its partner, NGOHub by answering the call for support from Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysia (ADFM) with a generous contribution of essential supplies that will benefit their clients (persons with dementia), caretakers and volunteers.

Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysia (ADFM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocate and raise awareness of dementia/Alzheimer’s disease through public education, provide support, training and guidance to families and caregivers of persons diagnosed with it and facilitate the setting up of daycare and community centres nationwide. Established in 1997, ADFM is a member and the sole country representative of Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) in Malaysia and it receives full support from ADI’s Asia Pacific Regional Office.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s Corporate Communications GM, Ronan Lee, said: “It is part of our corporate values to always give back to the local community that we serve through various philanthropic activities and campaigns. With the current situation brought upon by the pandemic, plenty of NGO’s and other noble causes are badly impacted not only by reduced contributions be it monetary or in-kind, but also in terms of their respective outreach programs and volunteer participation. 7-Eleven is dedicated to not only providing material support but also hopes to raise more awareness on the initiative and efforts of the different causes it partners with regularly as we believe in enriching the lives of those that need support and knowing that every positive change we make for the community encourages us to increase our efforts of being Always There For You.”

He added, “In conjunction with World Alzheimer’s Month which is traditionally celebrated throughout September, we chose to put a spotlight on this often misunderstood condition and bring hope to anybody who is caring for a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia that they are not alone and that they could seek support from the right channels.”

“In light of the pandemic, necessary precautions were taken at the handover with minimal personnel from both sides as well as minimal interaction with the supplies dropped off at the main entrance. We would like to encourage members of the public to strictly adhere to the relevant authorities’ guidelines and instructions and practice social distancing as everyone plays a vital role in overcoming the pandemic together,” he concluded.

Expressing their gratitude, Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysia Project Director, Gan Chong Shyan, said, “We are comforted and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from 7-Eleven Malaysia for stepping up to support us during this period of need. We are ever thankful for this contribution and it definitely helps lighten our burden, as our foundation provides care for our clients (persons with dementia) with our care workers and other support staff, during these trying times.”

“At Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysia, we are all about providing support to those diagnosed with the condition and to help provide ways to improve the quality of life of both the persons with dementia and their caregivers. Our staffs work tirelessly to raise awareness and remove any stigma often associated with this disease and they play a significant role in shaping as well as nurturing the attitudes the general public may have on Alzheimer’s and dementia,” he added.

To know more about 7-Eleven Malaysia’s latest initiatives or campaigns, follow us at 7ElevenMalaysia on our official social media channels. To discover a cause or two and be a volunteer, visit www.ngohub.asia.

To better understand Alzheimer’s and dementia, visit www.adfm.org.my or contact their helpline at +603-79315850.