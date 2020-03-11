In the spirit of the Irish

If the Irish are known for one thing, it’s that they know how to throw a celebration. From big events to the smallest of reasons, the Irish will always find an excuse to celebrate and in March, it’s time for the biggest Irish celebration of them all; St. Patricks Day!

That’s why Guinness, Ireland and Malaysia’s No. 1 stout, will be giving Malaysian drinkers 10,000 reasons to celebrate this month.

For the month of March, Guinness is asking Malaysians to celebrate the small victories and everyday wins which make life just a little bit better. These don’t have to be life-changing events like getting a big promotion at work or a favourite team winning the championship, but more along the lines of making it to the gym on a Monday morning or finding RM20 in the pocket of an old pair of jeans.

Whatever it is the reason for someone to celebrate, Guinness will reward them with one of 10,000 glasses of Guinness that will be given out for free this March.

All Guinness fans need to do to earn a celebratory Guinness is keep an eye out for adverts running throughout the month, and then simply clicking on the link to get their reward. Additionally, Guinness will be trawling social media to find small victories worth celebrating, spreading the St. Patrick’s cheer to drinkers around the country.

To add to the celebration, drop in on one of the pop-up St. Patrick’s parties that will be going down in bars in the Klang Valley and Penang each weekend this month.

Featuring games, prizes, entertainment and of course, the legendary St. Patrick’s Parades, these roving parties are sure to put a St. Patrick’s smile on a drinker’s face. They’ll even feature the Guinness Stoutie machine – allowing one to print their selfie onto the foam of Guinness.

For those that can’t make it to one of these parties, don’t worry as they can bring the celebration home with the help of Drinkies, Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s beer delivery platform. From now until the first week of April, anyone interested can get everything they need to host their own St. Patrick’s party at home, including two 25 litre kegs of Guinness for a very special price. Even better, they will even get their very own barman to keep the drinks flowing for guests.

At only RM1,350, a saving of over RM330, there will be enough Guinness to pour 150 glasses, making it the perfect package for parties from 20 to 50 people. What’s more, get additional Guinness St. Patrick’s freebies thrown in, including the ever-popular Guinness St. Patrick’s hats. These St. Patrick’s party packages are limited, so start planning your party today by visiting www.drinkies.my/guinness.

Rounding off the month-long festivities, drinkers purchasing a set of Guinness at participating outlets this March will receive a limited-edition Guinness enamel mug. With three exclusive designs to collect, they’re the perfect way to add a touch of celebration to an everyday routine.

For more information, follow www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia