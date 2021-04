STEPPING up its efforts to make this Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri more accessible to all, Malaysia’s favourite home improvement retailer MR D.I.Y is rolling out a line-up of seasonal Hari Raya delicacies, discounts, promotions, and offers that will help all Malaysians get a much-needed celebratory boost without burning a hole in their pockets.

Heading the line-up is a spread of Malaysia’s favourite Hari Raya cookies and delicacies, including almond chocolate, cashew, almond chocolate chip, melted almond, pineapple tart, and Swiss chocolate.

“Ramadhan is all about harmony and togetherness, even if families are physically apart. And for us Malaysians, this sense of togetherness is always anchored around having our favourite festive treats. Which is why we are introducing six varieties of Hari Raya kuih this year, which will be available at more than 280 stores nationwide,” said MR D.I.Y. Marketing Group Vice President Andy Chin.

During the unveiling of the “Raya Kami Termurah” promotion, Chin added that the retailer has curated a special line up of over 150 Hari Raya essentials with up to 30% discount, including a vast selection of decorations such as table mats, wooden and glass vases, Raya torches, prayer mats and other Raya exclusive items.

There is also a wide range of Super Brand products available at a 20% discount, including home essentials from Ambi Pur, Mr Muscle, Energizer, Pantene and more.

Aside from the in-store promotions, MR D.I.Y. took the Ramadhan promotions online with discount of household products, which then ended with a special bonanza event on Apr 23 that featured RM1 deals, gifts with purchase, and upsized vouchers.

Topping the shopping celebration will be a “Raya Shop & Win” contest on May 4, with prizes ranging from Pro Fixman Power Drill Set to RM50 MR D.I.Y.’s online cash vouchers.

“This year, more than ever, is about celebrating our heritage, traditions, families and communities. We are a homegrown Malaysian company that owes its success to Malaysians. By making these Hari Raya specials available in-store and online, we can ensure that Malaysians share in the celebration, whether at home with their immediate families, or by having gifts and treats delivered to extended family and friends near and far. Hopefully, this means a more enjoyable celebration for all,” said Chin.

Customers will receive a pack of free Raya Packets with a minimum spend of RM30, while stocks last. Those who pay via ShopeePay between now and May 31 will also get instant Duit Raya of RM4, with a minimum spend of RM30 at MR D.I.Y. or MR DOLLAR, and RM40 at MR TOY.

For more information, visit MR D.I.Y.’s website www.mrdiy.com, e-commerce platform www.mrdiy.com.my, or social media @MR DIY on Facebook and Instagram.