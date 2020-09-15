Indulge in plant-based versions of Starbucks beverages

Starting today, customers looking for a new way to refuel can find the new Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato on menus nationwide. The beverage uses oat milk, which is the newest addition to a variety of plant-based milk options already available at Starbucks stores in Malaysia, including soymilk, almond milk and coconut milk. In line with its sustainability commitment, the expansion of plant-based choices is to create an environmentally friendly menu that will help Starbucks contribute to its goal of being a resource-positive company.

Brewing from Sept 15 onwards, the new beverage will be made available at all Starbucks stores in Malaysia, while stocks last.

New! Starbucks Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato

Chocolate indulgence meets the creamy goodness of oatmilk with the new Starbucks Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato – a delicious new way to love your macchiato. Its signature espresso pairs perfectly with smooth, creamy oatmilk and vanilla syrup, topped with a drizzle of rich cocoa sauce to create a perfectly balanced layer of espresso sweetness in every sip. The Starbucks Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato is available as a hot, iced or Frappuccino blended handcrafted beverage by request.

This year, for the Anniversary “Siren” Collection merchandise, the design is focused on the Starbucks iconography swimming in underwater scenes, complimented with a unique depiction of the Siren’s tail and delicate pink seashells. The assortment utilises clean and straight body shapes, with small touches of mystique sprinkled throughout the assortment on lids and handles featuring playful “under the sea” elements. The whimsical anniversary collection includes a wide array of merchandise, suited for all customers, including mugs, tumblers, water bottles with a palette that is a mix of turquoise and mint hues layered with pink and gold elements.

Complementing the merchandise collection is the Anniversary Blend Starbucks Card, which brings the Starbucks Siren to life in layers of blue, green and seafoam. Accenting the card’s illustration is gold embossing to signify the starry night sky as the Siren takes a confident plunge down the ocean, which represents freedom, empowerment and the love for the environment. This limited-edition card has a minimum activation of RM30 and will be available at all stores in Malaysia from Sept 15 onwards.

Returning to Starbucks stores is the Starbucks Autumn Blend whole bean coffee. This unique blend brings three independently amazing coffees together in a harmonious blend to warm the cool weather and accompany the heartier foods of Autumn. Joining the whole bean coffee lineup for the very first time is the Starbucks Colombia Santander. This coffee is part of a great history of coffee farming in Colombia and bring generations of experience into a cup. Sweet flavors of apple bring juiciness to this full-bodied medium roast coffee.

Joining the new range of coffee this autumn is the Apple Crumble Muffin, the perfect autumn treat that will transport one from the tropics and into the northern hemisphere of falling foliage and colour changing leaves. The moist vanilla muffin is filled with baked apple bits and a creamy custard filling, topped with raisins. The perfect blend of ingredients creates a sweet tartness from the apple, a surprising freshness from the custard and tang from the raisins. Whether you’re having your early morning breakfast or something to bite in between your day, this muffin is sure to satisfy those rustic cravings.

The delightful plant-powered Starbucks Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato is priced at RM20.15 onwards, while the Starbucks Anniversary “Siren” Collection is priced from RM68 onwards. The Starbucks Colombia Santander and Starbucks Autumn Blend whole bean coffees are priced at RM45 and RM40, respectively. In addition, the Apple Crumble Muffin is priced at RM9.50. The all the new autumn offerings will be available at all stores from Sept 15 onwards, while stocks last.

For more information of the new Autumn offerings, please visit www.starbucks.com.my.