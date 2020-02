HUAWEI Malaysia is kicking off the golden Year of the Rat by introducing an upgraded customer service, Huawei YouMin, to provide better quality service to customers, and more fun.

It also announced that two local tech influencers – @fluffywingss (Kate) and @naziroharazak (ZiraRazak) – are helming the newly established Huawei YouMin customer service team.

Kate is known for her quick flow when sharing device features, while ZiraRazak’s bubbly personality adds zing and a breath of fresh air to the customer service communications.

Both Kate and ZiraRazak will be an integral part of the brand-new Huawei YouMin customer service experience, and will be in charge of providing Huawei customers with tips and tricks relating to their Huawei devices.

Huawei YouMin customer service will share bite-sized information on Huawei devices in the form of videos that are informative and entertaining as well.

Huawei anticipates these services will help customers understand their devices better to harness their hidden potential, as Huawei is aware their customers have not fully utilised their phones’ features.

The curated videos will be available in Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese to widen their reach without any language barriers.

The Huawei YouMin videos are expected to resonate with audiences, especially now when videos are increasingly a part of content consumption on a daily basis.

Huawei Malaysia is constantly innovating ways to help its customers harness the full potential of their devices using a creative approach.

This new Huawei YouMin is in addition to a unique Huawei Service Day every month, as well as a customer careline at 1800 22 0086, Facebook page, and email address already available for customers to engage directly with the brand.

To check out the Chinese and Bahasa Malaysia videos done by the Huawei YouMin customer service team, please visit their YouTube page or Facebook group.