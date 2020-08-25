Innovating the travel ecosystem together

AirAsia.com, ASEAN’s fastest growing travel and lifestyle e-commerce platform, and Agoda, the world’s leading digital travel platform, announced a strategic partnership to spur travel activity in Southeast Asia and strengthen AirAsia’s super app offering on Aug 24.

The partnership between the two major online travel service providers in the region harnesses the synergistic strengths of both digital platforms. Through the sharing of flight and hotel inventories, travellers will gain access to a more extensive multi-product selection, enjoy greater convenience and benefit from superior value.

Initiatives from the collaboration include travel bundles, membership privileges as well as joint product marketing. Customers of AirAsia.com can now enjoy more variety with over 600,000 Agoda properties, combined with AirAsia’s great value fares by booking through SNAP, offering flight and hotel packages with the best price guaranteed.

“I am excited to announce our partnership with Agoda, which is part of our group-wide strategy to revitalise travel as we anticipate the reopening of borders in Southeast Asia in the near future. Travellers can now enjoy a more seamless ‘browse-to-buy’ experience on AirAsia.com and book their flights and hotels through SNAP, which is our new way to fly and stay, at unbeatable prices,” said AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing greater convenience, choice and value to our customers, which has become ever more important in this post-COVID environment. We are taking the opportunity during this downtime to work innovatively with strategic partners like Agoda, so we can better serve our guests’ travel and lifestyle needs. There are more strategic ventures in development, which we look forward to announcing when the time is right.”

Agoda CEO John Brown exclaimed that they are passionate about innovating through partnerships and technology, and as the public’s appetite for travel is still strong, Agoda believes that their collaboration with AirAsia will help take the hassle out of travel by helping travellers to easily find great value deals as they venture out again.

“Equally important is the wider impact of this initiative between two of Southeast Asia’s well-known and highly regarded travel brands, on the confidence of accommodation partners, hospitality providers and related aviation industry players. It’s imperative we work innovatively with our partners to find solutions and do our part to stimulate demand and help the wider travel and tourism industry,” he said.