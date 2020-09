NESCAFE has unveiled its latest ready-to-drink variants in 250ml cup formats, Caramel Macchiato and Smooth Cappuccino.

These new NESCAFÉ Cups come in specially-designed, environmentally-friendly cups with sippy lids, a first in the market segment crafted for indulgence in a balanced cup.

Both variants now come in cups made out of 100% recyclable plastic packaging, promoting less waste which is in line with Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to its environmental sustainability goals.