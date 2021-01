Institut Teknologi Petroleum PETRONAS (INSTEP) and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) entered into a joint development agreement in developing an Augmented Reality (AR) module app for INSTEP’s first-of-its-kind live Upstream Downstream Training Plant (UDTP), which simulates upstream and downstream plant scenarios to produce job-ready engineers and technicians through real plant experiential learning.

Present during the virtual signing ceremony was INSTEP’s Chief Executive Officer, Idris Ibrahim, while UTP was represented by its Vice Chancellor, Prof Ts. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib.

Through this partnership, INSTEP and UTP jointly developed a pilot digital module app via AR approach to complement the existing training modules related to INSTEP’s UDTP. This virtual signing ceremony witnessed the first ever collaboration forged between these learning solutions partners in bringing virtual learning a step ahead by digitalising the physical learning facilities to enhance learners’ learning retention, especially amidst this unprecedented time when physical learning is restricted.

“Constantly innovating our learning delivery and technology, this newly developed AR module app is one of our many more ‘Innovate Now’ initiatives in complementing our existing Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) and live demonstration to create enhanced experiential learning and support our learners and customers grow virtually,” said INSTEP’s Chief Executive Officer, Idris Ibrahim.

“This partnership is in tandem with PETRONAS’ initiatives of going digital and embracing digitalisation. With the digitalisation of trainings content, it will catalyse trainings to greater heights. It also enhances the quality of our research, productivity as well as enables the extension and application of knowledge to address both local and global needs. This is in line with the university’s aspiration to enhance our distinctiveness and competitive advantage through our value propositions,” said UTP’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Ts. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib.