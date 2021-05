SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS recently announced a new initiative – “A Rising Star” – to inspire and unite Malaysian youth, our rising stars, through a memorable one-of-a-kind experience. As a global leader in mobile technologies, A Rising Star demonstrates Samsung Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing the local art and music industry by providing an avenue for today’s youth to truly enjoy art and music – leveraging the unique features of the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

Arts and music, in particular, is at the core of youth culture and plays an important role in advancing their socialisation and creative self-expression. Not only does this campaign aim to bring together young people in Malaysia through their shared passion and appreciation for local art and music, it also draws forth youth’s potential and unite people from all walks of life.

“Youth today are influencing trends we are seeing in culture and those trends are ideated, inspired and created with their smartphones. Their drive to create never stops and Samsung’s innovative technologies are the perfect companion for young people in Malaysia and around the world, encouraging them to channel their creativity and pursue their passions and dreams,” said Elaine Soh, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Malaysia Electronics.

Through this initiative, Samsung will mobilise a range of activities that will happen in efforts to allow youths to capture and experience exceptional moments.