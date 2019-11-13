Introspection into current times

Launched at Sunway University, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah unveiled “Trying Troubled Times Amid Trauma and Tumult” by Professor Tan Sri Lin See-Yan.

The essays in the book are intended to shed a light on what is happening globally; to explain, clarify, analyse and provide insights on events and developments as they unfold; and to assess their impact on our behaviour, our businesses, our thinking and our way of life.

“The times we live in are certainly tumultuous, and they are highly traumatic for many. In such challenging times, we are in greater need than ever of the wisdom and insight of learned and astute guides such as Tan Sri Lin See-Yan,” said Sultan Nazrin.

Crafted for easy reading, the book is divided into four parts; Global Macroeconomics and Currencies; BRICS and Asia; Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Inequality and Digitalisation; and Governance, Ageing and Climate Change.

Hosted by the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation and Harvard Club of Malaysia, and supported by Sunway University, the launch of this latest publication is a follow-up to Lin’s first two books, “The Global Economy in Turbulent Times” in 2015 and “Turbulence in Trying Times. What Are We to Do?” in 2017.

“It is noteworthy that even though Tan Sri Lin’s columns were written to address specific issues at a specific time, they continue to resonate even now. That, of course, is due to his foresight, his analytical powers and his intellectual integrity.

“It is a tradition that Tan Sri Lin upholds in this latest volume of the trilogy,” said Sunway University Chancellor and Jeffrey Cheah Foundation founder and trustee Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah AO.