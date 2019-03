INVEST Selangor Berhad is set to host the third edition of the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 10 to 13 this year.

The premier event is the largest state-wide trade summit which aims to provide a platform for Malaysian and international companies in the trade industry to forge relations and exchange knowledge in business and product innovation.

Speaking during a press conference to announce details on the 3rd SIBS, Selangor state exco for Investment, Industry and Trade, and Small and Medium Industries, Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the annual international event serves to position the state as a prominent catalyst in the South East Asian region.

“In the current situation, Selangor continues to play its role as the most competitive Gateway to ASEAN and the Global Trading Hub – where local and international businesses can build and strengthen their presence in ASEAN.

“Furthermore, SIBS is set to provide the platform, as not only the gateway into the Malaysian market, but more importantly, continue to serve as a springboard to tap into the broader ASEAN regional market, which is home to over 600 million consumers and more than 200 of the world’s largest companies,” said Teng during the press conference.

According to Invest Selangor, a higher number of renowned companies are interested in collaborating with SIBS this year.

SIBS 2019 is also set to offer a broader range of opportunities and exposure with more than 700 booths from over 40 countries. It is expected to receive more than 30,000 trade visitors during the four-day event endorsed by the Malaysia External Development Corporation (MATRADE) and supported by Malaysia Airlines Berhad as the official airline partner.