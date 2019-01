INTRODUCED in November of last year, the IOI LiVO Referral Programme has enjoyed an encouraging response, recording more than 1,000 registrations by interested members of the public.

Participants simply need to refer their friends and leave the rest to IOI Properties, and there is no limit on the number of referrals each participant can introduce.

As a follow-up initiative, IOI Properties Group recently held an event on Jan 26, to engage with registrants and share information on the simple referral process. An incentive award ceremony was also held during the event, with participants who had successfully introduced referrals being presented with incentives of up to RM36,022.

When asked for feedback on how easy it was to introduce a referral, participants gave the programme a rating of four out of five on average.

“I hope that more of our purchasers and those who are keen to earn some extra income will take part in the IOI LiVO Referral Programme and refer their friends to us,” said IOI Properties Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Tie.

To give customers more to celebrate during the festive Chinese New Year season, IOI Properties has also introduced a Wheel of Prosperity at all of its IOI Galleria offices across the Klang Valley.

With a spin of the Wheel, customers can enjoy additional discounts of up to 1.5% for selected participating projects.

Visit www.ioiproperties.com.my/referral for further information on the IOI LiVO Referral Programme.