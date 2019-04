AS the official partner of the UEFA Champions League, Heineken has kickstarted their “Unmissable Moments” campaign at Heineken’s Extra-Time Zones - venues where football fans can watch the matches “live” over bottles of ice cold beer.

The brewer kickstarted their campaign at SOULed Out Cafe Bar on April 19, 2019, the first of many Extra-Time Zones in the next two months, where fans can converge to watch the matches and win exclusive Heineken and UEFA Champions League merchandise.

During the event at SOULed Out, some lucky fans won a bottle of Heineken each, after answering questions related to football. While fans who purchased a bucket of Heineken participated in a football shoot-out match to win exclusive merchandise.

In the month of April and May, Extra-Time Zones will be held in selected locations in Penang, Johor and Pahang.

The next “Extra Time Zone” will be held on May 7 and May 8 at LAVO in Petaling Jaya and The Social at Publika and at Walnut Bistro in Puchong on May 17 and May 18 respectively.

These series of Heineken Extra Time Zones are set to provide football enthusiasts with a platform to share the UEFA Champions League conversations over bottles of ice cold Heineken with friends.

Fans can also expect to catch the latest match highlights and win exclusive Heineken and UEFA Champions League merchandise at these Heineken Extra Time Zones.

Ice cold Heineken can also be enjoyed as it can be delivered to doorsteps within 60 minutes, powered by the Heineken Extra-Time Drinkies Delivery, allowing fans to share unmissable football moments with their friends.