IT’S the most wonderful time of the year again! This is the season of giving gifts and putting a smile on the faces of those you care for. If you are thinking of giving a convenient and unique Christmas gift, you can never go wrong with a point-of-sales activated (POSA) gift card that can be purchased at 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

In collaboration with InComm Payments and Razer Merchant Services, 7-Eleven Malaysia recently launched its ‘T1me 2 Gift’ contest from Dec 12 to Jan 12, 2021.

By joining in the contest, customers stand a chance to walk away with RM1,000 worth of 7-Eleven e-Cash vouchers in which a total of 12 winners will be selected at the end of the contest period.

To satisfy the various needs of customers, these POSA gift cards come with different denomination values, ranging from Google Play or PlayStation for games fanatics, Spotify Premium for music enthusiasts to Netflix for movie lovers, among others.

To grab this opportunity to win the amazing prizes, participants just have to follow three simple steps. Firstly, download My7E app on Google Play Store or App Store and sign up as a My7E loyalty app member. Secondly, scan your user ID at the counter. Lastly, purchase any gift cards at any 7-Eleven stores and remember to keep the original receipt as proof of purchase. Each scanning of the My7E App user ID followed by the purchase of a gift card at 7-Eleven stores is entitled and valid as one entry. Participants may submit as many entries as they wish to increase their odds of winning.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee said: “With the festive season upon us, gift giving is a sweet little gesture to show your gratitude for your friends, family members or co-workers. Providing convenience is what we do best, and the ‘T1me 2 Gift’ contest is the ideal way for our customers to enjoy this festive season and in return, stand a chance to be gifted with attractive prizes totalling up to RM12,000!”

“At 7-Eleven Malaysia, we always strive to enhance our customers’ shopping experience by providing further convenience with the variety range of POSA gift cards available in stores. To enjoy a wide array of online services that require subscription renewal or reload, customers can simply grab their favourite gift cards at the nearest 7-Eleven outlet throughout the country,” Lee added.