HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) has launched a new platform to help bars and pubs recover from financial difficulties after the movement control order (MCO) is lifted. The platform, named ‘Raise Our Bars’, allows Malaysian consumers to buy a voucher for a beer, stout or cider from their favourite bar, and receive an additional one free of charge when they redeem it.

To buy a voucher and help bring life back to Malaysian bars, visit www.raiseourbars.my, then select your state. Find the bar you want to support, and purchase up to three vouchers for Heineken®, Guinness, Tiger, or Apple Fox. Upon redemption, you will receive two of your selected drink – with HEINEKEN Malaysia sponsoring the additional drink, free-of-charge, as a way to say thank you for supporting your local bar.

More than 750 bars and pubs from across Malaysia have already signed up to join Raise Our Bars. HEINEKEN Malaysia has committed RM1 million to support the initiative – in addition to sponsoring the additional drinks, it will absorb all associated fees and charges, meaning that 100% of the voucher price goes directly to the chosen bar to help them get back on their feet. Vouchers can be redeemed from May 11 until Aug 31, depending on when each outlet reopens.

Vasily Baranov, Sales Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia, said: “The past few months have been difficult for Malaysia’s bars and pubs, with many finding it difficult to recover from the financial hardships they have faced. To help them get through this challenging time, we have committed RM1 million to Raise Our Bars in addition to other support over the months.”

“We believe that together we can help breathe life back into Malaysian bars and pubs. That’s why we’re asking the public to join us in supporting their favourite bars and pubs today, and make sure we keep the lights on for them. We would also like to urge consumers to enjoy responsibly when they redeem their vouchers – understand your drink limits, do not drink and drive, as well as maintain social distancing and good hygiene practices,” he added.

Raise Our Bars is the latest initiative from HEINEKEN Malaysia to support various sectors of Malaysian society through the Covid-19 situation. In addition to working closely with distributors and outlet owners to enable them to stay afloat during the MCO, HEINEKEN Malaysia has also committed RM1.5 million to support street food vendors, coffee shops, and food courts through its Tiger Beer brand, and has provided food aid relief to more than 700 at-risk families in communities around its brewery. It has also created an online training and education platform for bar staff on its Instagram account, @heinekenmalaysia. For a full list of initiatives from HEINEKEN Malaysia, visit www.heinekenmalaysia.com/covid-19.

HEINEKEN Malaysia is also working with outlets across the country to ensure they implement social distancing policies and other safe behaviour guidelines as they begin to reopen. Consumers are reminded to follow the SOP established by the government when they redeem their vouchers. These include maintaining at least 1 metre distance between themselves and others, frequent handwashing, and providing details for contact tracing.

To support your local bars or pubs and buy a voucher, visit www.raiseourbars.my. For more information on this initiative, visit www.facebook.com/HeinekenMalaysiaBerhad.