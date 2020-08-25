It’s time to yum cha

BERJAYA TIMES SQUARE KUALA LUMPUR turns 17 this September. Known for the best shopping experience, abundant dining choices as well as a variety of lifestyle entertainment, right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur city, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur is proud to present an exciting drinks promotion in conjunction with its anniversary.

As its way to reward and say thank you to its loyal shoppers, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur has come out with a series of interesting campaign for its shoppers to enjoy till end of the year.

Starting from now until Aug 30, shoppers will be able to enjoy awesome beverages for only RM1.70!

Yes, you heard it right. Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur is offering its Incredible Crazy Deals – Jom “Yum-Cha-Lah”!

There’s nothing crazier than having your favourite fresh fruit juice or chewable tapioca pearl-Boba tea, or even have your coffee fix, all for only RM1.70.

And the best part is shoppers will be able to enjoy a different selection of beverages every day! What are you waiting for? Jom Yum-Cha-Lah at Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur!