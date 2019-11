OVER 18 weeks from July 3 to Oct 30, lucky guests were able to chase away their midweek blues with Resorts World Genting’s Jazzy Wednesday contest.

The weekly lucky draw, saw 18 Honda Jazzes given away as the weekly grand prize, along with 18 Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphones and over RM144, 000 in dining and shopping vouchers.

The contest recently drew to a close, with the last group of winners receiving their prizes from Genting Malaysia vice president of casino marketing, Winnie Lim and vice president of PR & communications, Katherine Chew.