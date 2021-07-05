JobStreet’s much awaited Malaysia Career and Training Fair set for July 6 to 9, 2021

MALAYSIA’S leading employment platform JobStreet, in collaboration with AIC Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, will be hosting the Malaysia Career and Training Fair (MCTF) 2021 digitally from July 6 to 9, 2021, making it more accessible for jobseekers and hirers to connect. JobStreet said that thousands of jobs will be available during the four-day virtual career fair with top employers participating from various industries. The digital event is organised by AIC Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, organiser of some of the region’s largest exhibitions and world-class conferences. Leveraging on 20 years of experience in the career fair industry, the digital MCTF continues the rich tradition of a one-stop hub for jobseekers to meet and network with both local and international companies under one roof, much like the MCTF physical event. Jobseekers can also look forward to an interactive experience during this virtual event as they will be able to browse through job postings seamlessly with engaging multimedia contents or benefit from instant interaction with HR representatives via the Chatbot and Live Chat functions to better understand a job profile.

Simran Kaur, Country Manager of JobStreet.

Simran Kaur, Country Manager of JobStreet.com said, “We are excited to reboot the MCTF as a virtual event after having seen positive responses from our regional counterparts of this adaptation to align with our quest to be the ‘career partner of choice’ for jobseekers. Although the decision to shift from physical event to digital was not an easy move to make, it is in everyone’s best interests that we prioritise precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, while continuing our effort to provide the ultimate platform for jobseekers and hirers to connect.” AIC Exhibitions managing director Datuk William Ng, MCTF organising chairman said, “We are glad to host the MCTF once again with JobStreet, especially in this timely manner to connect jobseekers with thousands of jobs available from top employers, both local and international. Having it held virtually enable us to reach out to more jobseekers regardless of place and time. “Despite the challenging employment environment, there are multiple job opportunities as top companies are still looking for talents to fill key positions. We have gathered some of the best companies for MCTF this year; so jobseekers, this is your chance to find jobs that really matter to you,” Ng added.

Datuk William Ng, AIC Exhibitions managing director.

Some of the hiring companies participating in the MCTF include established brands such as Hosailey, Arvato, Hartalega, RHB Bank, Top Glove, British American Tobacco, American Express, Dassault Systems, Samsung Malaysia Electronics, TIMEdotCom, and many more. Setting fresh industry standards for HR digitalisation, the virtual event provides an all-around solution for companies to adopt digital recruitment strategies. Hirers can upload customisable multimedia content within the digital booth to maximise visibility, engagement and drives jobseekers to the booth. In addition, well-known local guest speakers from HR consultants to entrepreneurs will be sharing their tips and insights to inspire the next generation of talents virtually on selected dates and times. Simran added: “Our goal for this event is to encourage jobseekers to reignite their passion or to look for better opportunities to rebuild themselves, especially if they have been affected by the pandemic. We also encourage jobseekers to join and submit their applications to as many companies as they find suitable during the virtual event thus increasing their chances of getting hired.”