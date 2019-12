THE “Crafting Artistry: Journey Along the Maritime Spice and Silk Road” exhibition currently held at Galeri Petronas ends on Dec 29. With several more days to go, local art enthusiasts have an opportunity to learn about the unique customs and heritage of the region.

Also, there will be a talk on the practice of chewing betel leaf, an unfamiliar custom today which was common back in the olden days. The practice which originated from India, spread to Southeast Asia through trade and migration along the maritime silk and spice route, before being adopted by the locals here.

To know more about this unique custom and how it can be appreciated, join Raja Fuziah Raja Tun Uda for her talk on the “Cultural Significance of Tepak Sirih” on Dec 28 from 11am to 1pm at Galeri Petronas.

At the end of the session, try your hand at preparing a sirih quid and taste the betel leaf with its condiments! Entrance to both the talk and exhibition is free.

Raja Fuziah obtained her Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sociology from Bedford College, University of London in 1967. She has had a long and distinguished career in the development of arts and crafts. After serving for ten years with the training division of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), she was appointed in 1979 as the first director-general of the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation.

A former regional president of the World Crafts Council Asia Pacific and president of the Crafts Council of Malaysia, she was a recipient of Malaysia’s National Arts Award in 2009 for her efforts in promoting the arts.

She is also the author of BATIK MALAYSIA: Design & Innovation 1960s-1990s (2012), BATIK SARONG: Heritage of Today for Tomorrow (2017).