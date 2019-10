KARCHER Malaysia recently hosted “Thank Your Cleaner Day” (TYCD) as a mark of appreciation towards those who work in the cleaning industry.

The event is in line with its parent company’s global initiative to appreciate cleaners around the world. Locally, it reached out to the domestic cleaning workforce by collaborating with the Malaysia Association of Cleaning Contractors (MACC) to engage cleaning service providers for greater impact.

By adopting TYCD, Kärcher aims to create awareness of the work of cleaners’ in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their daily cleaning chores. TYCD celebrates and acknowledges the vital contribution that cleaners make to our everyday lives and bring value back to the cleaning industry.

Kärcher Malaysia general manager William Kiew said, “We are proud to introduce TYCD and work with MACC on this meaningful initiative. Due to the nature of cleaning jobs, the industry – and to an extent, the cleaners as well – are often viewed negatively and sidelined. We are here to change that. Cleaning is a professional industry, and should be treated as such. However, I am aware that changing the public mindset does not happen overnight. But we can start by appreciating our cleaners and make them feel valued.”

In conjunction with TYCD, Kärcher presented the “Cleaning Awards 2019” to honour excellent work ethics and best industry practices. A total of 150 MACC members vied for the top awards in four categories.

Noruddin Bin Idris from Q-Services Sdn Bhd won the Influential Leader Award, while Harta Maintenance Sdn Bhd took home three awards - Best Cleaner Award for Mohd Madzrie Raja Omar, Best Manager Award for Sahadan Fiee and Best Practice Company Award for Faizal Rahim Moidunny.

During the event, Kärcher also presented “Connected Cleaning”, a digital product portfolio in which all the components work seamlessly together – combining Kärcher Fleet and Kärcher Manage into one platform. This approach transitions current working practices to the digitisation of cleaning technology to generate effective synergies, allowing for better efficiency and cost savings.

Meanwhile, MACC took to the stage to share about cleaning productivity for the benefit of the cleaning operators present.

In 2015, the first TYCD took place in New Zealand with positive results. Since then, Kärcher made it an annual celebration in over 20 countries in which it operates as part of its social responsibility and sustainability programme.