Keeping children safe and protected as schools reopen

THE largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia, in collaboration with its partner NGOhub, has taken the initiative to contribute reusable face masks and stationery sets to selected charitable organisations and orphanages following the reopening of schools nationwide in phases.

Among the recipients are Rumah Kasih (Kasih Home), Pertubuhan Kebajikan Asnaf Raudhatul Jannah, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Asnaf Al Barakh, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ukhuwah Anak Yatim Miskin Daerah Sabak Bernam and Rumah Pengasih Warga Prihatin, among others.

7-Eleven Malaysia General Manager of Marketing Ronan Lee said: “It is part of our corporate values to assist the local communities that we serve and it is of paramount importance that our younger generations especially those from less-fortunate situations are well equipped to face the changing situation as schools nationwide reopen in stages, and we hope this contribution will go some way to alleviate any burden faced by the recipients in their pursuit for academic excellence.”

“We are also pleased that our contribution economically benefited another disadvantaged segment of our community indirectly as the reusable batik face masks are hand tailored by housewives or single mothers from the lower-income households through a social enterprise, Komuniti Tukang Jahit, that seeks to empower women, one household at a time,” Lee added.

Sarah Ng, the caretaker of Rumah Kasih, a charitable organisation that provides support and care for underprivileged children said, “We truly appreciate this much-needed donation as it will be very helpful to better protect these less fortunate children, aged between 7 and 16. Ripples of joy are clearly reflected in the faces of our children as they receive the stationery sets. In fact, they were very excited to return to school. Therefore, to have these face masks available will certainly give them the protection needed as they return to school and adapt to new normalcy.”

Expressing his gratitude and appreciation, Haji Zawalajam Mashod of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Asnaf Raudhatul Jannah said, “We are thankful for this contribution as it helps to lighten our load. The face masks and stationery would certainly come in handy for our children as they return to school. They spend a lot of time in school, and we believe with these face masks, they will learn the importance of hygiene and practise social distancing at school.”