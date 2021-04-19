Keeping it real

LADY’S CHOICE recently launched a brand new product range – Lady’s Choice Meaty Spread which comes in two variants, Chicken Spread and Tuna Spread. They are made with real ingredients such as real chicken and tuna that are high in nutrition with the goodness of Omega 3.

In conjunction with the launch of

the Lady’s Choice Meaty Spread, Lady’s Choice has launched its #KeepingItReal campaign.

The campaign aims to engage and resonate with Malaysian mums while showing solidarity by shedding the veil and showing the real and unfiltered side to motherhood.

Through a series of Instagram Live Sessions in collaboration with prominent mum personalities, the brand looks to foster real conversations surrounding the realities of motherhood and be there for mums by providing real solutions to alleviate the everyday morning rush.