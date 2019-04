FOLLOWING Bank Negara’s plan to stick to the 10-year roadmap in moving the country towards becoming a cashless society, there has been an increase in the growing trend of cashless transactions, especially among millennials.

To provide shoppers a seamless shopping experience with cashless transactions, Sunway Malls recently invited leading e-wallet companies such as Boost, FavePay, GrabPay, Maybank QRPay, Touch ‘n Go Pay and WeChat Pay, for an exclusive face-to-face session with retailers at a closed door conference held at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre on Mar 28, 2019.

One of the reasons for the rise in e-payment players in the market points towards shoppers gaining better deals at greater convenience, as the need to carry around cash and cards will progressively lessen as more shoppers switch to their mobile phones to carry out transactions.

“As the payment market continues to evolve, it is imperative that we stay abreast with the development of cashless payments to cater to new consumer demands,” said Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan.

Retailers that attended the conference were treated to a detailed and in-depth look at how cashless transactions would benefit their business and increase sales during the small group discussions with the five e-wallet companies.

To date, close to 35% retailers across Sunway Malls are using some sort of e-wallet payment at their outlets and the malls hopes to increase this number to cater to the ever growing trend of cashless payments.

The keynote address at the conference was delivered by Payment Networks Malaysia (PayNet) group CEO Peter Schiesser, while Nielsen Malaysia client service director (Consumer Insights) Deep Chowdhury spoke on the topic of “Cash or Cashless? Malaysia’s Payment Landscape” and shared insights on purchasing and spending behaviour in the retail industry.

Over 350 brands attended the conference which was also Sunway Malls’ annual Business Partner Meeting to receive the latest updates on the current market outlook and upcoming plans for each mall.