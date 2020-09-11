Kickstarting economy through e-commerce

Shopee, Malaysia’s number 1 e-commerce platform, concluded its most successful 9.9 Super Shopping Day on Sept 9. Powered by Shopee’s robust ecosystem, the 9.9 Super Shopping Day delivered super entertainment and shopping deals for users and supercharged economic recovery for sellers and brand partners, with over 12 million items sold in the first hour.

“We are heartened by the strong support that consumers, sellers, and brands have shown towards 9.9 Super Shopping Day. We had a simple and clear goal for our signature annual shopping event this year - that was to help our communities emerge stronger from the effects of a global pandemic. This includes supercharging recovery for our sellers and brand partners while creating a super shopping experience for our users. We are delighted by another year of record-breaking performance, which reflects our commitment to grow together with the people and businesses we serve,” said Shopee Regional Managing Director Ian Ho.

The 9.9 Super Shopping Day acted as a springboard for economic recovery as sellers and brand partners in the region maximised their visibility and sales on Shopee. Participating brands and sellers enjoyed strong sales growth, with 700,000 items sold in a single minute at the peak of the eventful day.

Shopee’s strong ecosystem ensured buying and selling remained seamless even as shopping activity peaked during 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Sellers and brand partners leveraged Shopee’s integrated logistics network to fulfil their orders, while users enjoyed seamless transactions with a wide array of payment options on Shopee, including its mobile wallet ShopeePay.

Shopee also offered a super collection of entertainment throughout 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Users enjoyed all-day fun and earned special rewards with Shopee’s supersized range of in-app games, with 250 million water requests on the crowd favourite game, Shopee Farm.

Users actively tuned in to Shopee Live to connect with celebrities, sellers, and brands during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day period. The number of hours spent watching Shopee Live streams increased by 3 times compared to an average day, highlighted by countdown and marathon streams that celebrated 9.9 Super Shopping Day with users across the region. Shopee Live also gave users new ways to discover and shop the latest trends, with 2.5 times more items purchased during live streams in this period compared to an average day.

9.9 Super Shopping Day was also a major success in Malaysia. Home & Living was one of the most popular product categories on 9 September as Malaysians turned to Shopee to spruce up their household.

Malaysians from all walks of life made the most of 9.9 Super Shopping Day to meet their shopping needs, in line with the increasing importance of online shopping in the new normal. In particular, men were actively shopping for smartphones while laundry detergents were a hot favourite among women.

Various baby-related products including diapers, wet wipes and children face masks were a hit among users aged 18 to 34. As for users aged 35 to 50, they mostly shopped for household products such as home storage solutions like shelves, racks, and organiser boxes as well as cleaning supplies like detergents, dishwashing liquid and sponges. Meanwhile, users of all ages regardless of gender and race were seen to be purchasing MILO, proving to be Malaysian’s all-time favourite chocolate malt drink.

Mobile and electronic brands, retailers and sellers on Shopee Malaysia all recorded strong performance on 9 September. A testament to the robust demand, the newly-launched POCO X3 NFC (6GB + 128GB) saw a sell-out of 1,000 units within the first 2 minutes of the sale, at 12.02am.

“9.9 Super Shopping Day kickstarts the year-end shopping season and this year, it also marks the start of our efforts to pave the future of e-commerce amid the new normal. We promise to work even harder with the end goal of providing consumers with a delightful experience on Shopee, even as we propel sellers and brand partners to new heights in the coming months,” concluded Ian.